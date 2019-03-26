Seoul Yet to Receive Notice from Madrid over N. Korean Embassy Break-in

Photo : KBS News

South Korea says Spain has yet to send any notice or request regarding a recent break-in at the North Korean Embassy in Madrid.An official of Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that that it appears the Spanish judicial authorities have nothing to inform Seoul about regarding the case.When asked whether the issue may be brought up during Thursday’s inaugural strategic dialogue between the two countries’ vice foreign ministers, the official said it is possible, but it is not on the official agenda.According to a Spanish court , a group of intruders, including a South Korean national, raided the North's diplomatic mission last month and stole computers, USB drives and mobile phones.