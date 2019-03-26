Liberty Korea Party Apologizes to Gyeongnam FC for Campaign-related Fine

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has apologized to Gyeongnam FC and its fans after the K League team was penalized for the party’s improper campaigning activities inside its stadium.The conservative party’s spokesman Min Kyung-wook issued the apology in a statement Tuesday, promising the LKP will more carefully abide by sports rules as well as election laws. The spokesman also asked the football league’s governing body to reconsider its decision.LKP Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn also apologized to the officials of the football team in a Facebook post.Earlier in the day, the K League’s disciplinary committee decided to fine the Gyeongnam FC 20 million won three days after the LKP leader and party candidate Kang Ki-yoon campaigned inside the Changwon Football Center ahead of the April third by-elections.