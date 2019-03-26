Menu Content

Victim of Japan's Sexual Slavery Dies, Leaving 21 Survivors

Write: 2019-04-02 18:29:33Update: 2019-04-02 18:34:57

Photo : YONHAP News

Another victim of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery has died. 

According to Daegu Citizen’s Forum for Halmuni, the 97-year-old woman died at her home in Daegu on Sunday. She was officially registered as a victim in 2016. 

The civic group did not disclose her identity, story or cause of death at the request of her bereaved family. 

Her death, the fourth passing of a victim this year, leaves just 21 South Korean survivors of Japan’s wartime sexual crimes.

Gender Equality Minister Jin Sun-mee expressed her condolences and vowed the ministry’s utmost efforts to assist the victims and restore their honor.
