Victim of Japan's Sexual Slavery Dies, Leaving 21 Survivors

Photo : YONHAP News

Another victim of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery has died.According to Daegu Citizen’s Forum for Halmuni, the 97-year-old woman died at her home in Daegu on Sunday. She was officially registered as a victim in 2016.The civic group did not disclose her identity, story or cause of death at the request of her bereaved family.Her death, the fourth passing of a victim this year, leaves just 21 South Korean survivors of Japan’s wartime sexual crimes.Gender Equality Minister Jin Sun-mee expressed her condolences and vowed the ministry’s utmost efforts to assist the victims and restore their honor.