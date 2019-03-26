Pres. Office to Create National Info-Sharing System to Counter Cyberthreats

Photo : KBS News

The Office of National Security(ONS) at the South Korean presidential office says it will create a national information-sharing system to cope with cybersecurity threats.The ONS revealed the plan in a national cybersecurity strategy booklet released on Tuesday that warns against increasing attempts of cyberattacks from overseas and the growing possibility of cyberwarfare.It said the South Korean government has drafted various measures following significant cybersecurity-related incidents but has been unable to narrow technological gaps with other major countries due in part to lack of research on security-related technology.The ONS said the new information-sharing system, involving the private, public and military sectors, will help with swift recognition and analysis of threats and counteraction and strengthen deterrence against cyberattacks, adding it will assume a control tower role for the system.It also vowed further efforts to help local startups and small and mid-sized enterprises specializing in cybersecurity.