Voting for By-elections Under Way

Photo : YONHAP News

Voting is under way in by-elections to elect two lawmakers and three local councilors in South Gyeongsang Province.The National Election Commission said polls are open between 6 a.m. and 8.p.m. on Wednesday at about 150 polling stations.The constituencies up for grabs are the Changwon-Seongsan district and the Tongyeong-Goseong district.The turnout for early voting on Friday and Saturday reached 14-point-53 percent in Changwon and 15-point-08 percent in Tongyeong.Preliminary results for the elections are expected to be released at about 10:30 p.m.While the size of the by-elections is small, they are considered a litmus test ahead of the nationwide parliamentary elections slated for April 2020.