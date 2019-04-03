Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Voting for By-elections Under Way

Write: 2019-04-03 08:13:20Update: 2019-04-03 09:53:28

Voting for By-elections Under Way

Photo : YONHAP News

Voting is under way in by-elections to elect two lawmakers and three local councilors in South Gyeongsang Province. 

The National Election Commission said polls are open between 6 a.m. and 8.p.m. on Wednesday at about 150 polling stations.  

The constituencies up for grabs are the Changwon-Seongsan district and the Tongyeong-Goseong district.  

The turnout for early voting on Friday and Saturday reached 14-point-53 percent in Changwon and 15-point-08 percent in Tongyeong.

Preliminary results for the elections are expected to be released at about 10:30 p.m.  

While the size of the by-elections is small, they are considered a litmus test ahead of the nationwide parliamentary elections slated for April 2020.
List

Editor's Pick