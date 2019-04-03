S. Korea's FX Reserves Rebound in March

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign currency holdings rebounded in March after a slight drop in the previous month.According to the Bank of Korea on Wednesday, the total value of the country's foreign exchange reserves came to 405-point-25 billion U.S. dollars at the end of March, up 580 million dollars from the previous month.The monthly foreign exchange reserves decreased slightly in February after posting new record highs for three straight month since November last year.The March figure marks a turnaround from the on-month drop in February.The BOK said the growth is mainly attributed to an increase in the operating income of foreign currency assets.South Korea was the world's eighth-largest holder of foreign exchange reserves at the end of February, with China topping the list, followed by Japan and Switzerland.