State Department: Pompeo Made Clear US Ready to Proceed with N. Korea

The U.S. State Department says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has made clear that Washington is ready to proceed in negotiations with North Korea on its nuclear weapons program.During a regular press briefing on Tuesday, deputy spokesperson Robert Palladino was asked about Pompeo's radio interview in which he voiced hope for a third summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.When asked whether North Korea has expressed an interest in a third summit, the spokesperson said Secretary Pompeo was basically making clear that the U.S. is ready to proceed and nothing further beyond that.Palladino reaffirmed that Washington is closely coordinating with its allies including South Korea on North Korean issues.In an interview broadcast on Monday, Pompeo said he is hopeful Trump and Kim will get together "in the coming months" to make a "substantive big step" toward denuclearizing the North.