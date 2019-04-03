USITC: Welded Pipe Imports from S. Korea Dumped in US Market

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States announced it has determined that imports of large diameter welded pipes from South Korea, Canada, Greece and Turkey are being dumped in the U.S. market.The U.S. International Trade Commission(USITC) on Tuesday released its injury determinations in its anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations, saying the domestic industry was being harmed by the imports.The commission determined two of three products from South Korea were being dumped and that South Korea and Turkey were also subsidizing their exports.In February, the U.S. Commerce Department determined that South Korea had sold the pipes below fair value at a rate of up to 20-point-39 percent and Canada at a 12-point-32 percent rate.The department's decision prompted the commission to launch investigations regarding the imports, paving the way for the implementation of tariffs.A government official in Seoul said South Korean companies may face tariffs for an initial period of five years.