Moon Asks Assembly to Adopt Confirmation Hearing Reports by Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in asked the National Assembly to adopt confirmation hearing reports for three minister nominees by Sunday.The president made the request on Tuesday after parliament failed to adopt reports on the nominees for interior, unification and SME ministers by the Monday deadline due to objections by conservative opposition parties.Even if the parties do not adopt the reports by the second deadline on Sunday, the president can appoint the nominees.In light of Moon's planned departure for the U.S. next Wednesday for his summit with President Donald Trump, the president is likely to appoint the three nominees as early as next Monday.Meanwhile, the president appointed the culture and oceans ministers on Tuesday after parliament produced reports on the outcome of their confirmation hearings.