KCNA: Russian Minister Meets N. Korea's Security Minister in Pyongyang

A senior Russian official met with North Korea's security minister to discuss issues of mutual concern, amid reports of a possible summit between the two nations.According to the North's Korean Central News Agency(KCNA), Minister of People's Security Choe Pu-il met with Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev on Tuesday at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang.The KCNA said the two officials exchanged views on topics of mutual concern and discussed ways to develop friendly relations between the security organizations of their two countries.The report said Kolokoltsev and his delegation arrived in Pyongyang on Monday and met with the North's titular head of state Kim Yong-nam, who is president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly.During the meeting, Kolokoltsev reportedly delivered a gift for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.