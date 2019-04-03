Defense Ministry Apologizes for Jeju Uprising

Photo : YONHAP News

The Defense Ministry has, for the first time in 71 years, offered an apology over its role in a bloody uprising that broke out on Jeju Island in 1948.Ministry deputy spokesperson Roh Jae-cheon told reporters on Wednesday that the ministry respects the spirit of a special law regarding the Jeju April Third Incident and deeply regrets that Jeju citizens were killed during the state’s effort to quell the uprising.President Moon Jae-in wrote in a Facebook post that the government will exert more efforts to heal the wounds of Jeju islanders by fully shedding light on the incident, establishing a trauma treatment center and resolving compensation issues.At least 14-thousand and as many as 30-thousand people are estimated to have died during the uprising over a period of seven-and-a-half years.