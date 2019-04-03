Forest Fire in Haeundae Extinguished After 18 Hrs.

Photo : YONHAP News

Firefighters extinguished a forest fire at around 9:10 a.m. on Wednesday, some 18 hours after it began at Mount Unbong in the Haeundae district of eastern Busan.Authorities mobilized 18 helicopters from the early hours of Wednesday to put out fires that had spread overnight to nearby hills in Gijang County.Firefighters and civil servants are currently working to put out residual embers amid fears that fires could restart due to windy weather conditions.Authorities estimate that the fire burned 20 hectares of forestland.