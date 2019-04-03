S. Korean Ship Detained for Alleged Ship-to-Ship Transfer with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A South Korean ship is currently being detained at a port in the southern city of Busan for allegedly violating UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea. The ship is suspected of transferring oil to a North Korean ship.Our Park Jong-hong has the details.Report: It was belatedly confirmed that a South Korea-flagged ship is suspected to have been involved in illicit ship-to-ship transfer of oil with a North Korean tanker.According to a Foreign Ministry official on Tuesday, the seven-thousand-800-ton tanker was reportedly caught at Yeosu Port in October of last year based on U.S. intelligence.The vessel is currently being detained at a port in Busan and under investigation.The ship's operator has reportedly pleaded guilty to the charge of illicit ship-to-ship cargo transfer.This is the first time a South Korea-flagged ship is being detained under suspicions of violating international sanctions against North Korea, although the U.S. Department of Treasury did include a South Korean vessel on their list of ships that may have carried out illegal ship-to-ship transfers with the North.In addition, the government is holding three foreign-flagged ships for transporting North Korean coal.This detainment is required by the UN Security Council resolutions against North Korea.If the investigations confirm the violations, the ships could be blacklisted and subject to sanctions.Last month, a report by a UN panel of experts confirmed that methods of ship-to-ship transfers by North Korea are becoming increasingly sophisticated and the scope of cases more extensive.Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.