Three Hiking Trails Around the DMZ to Open to Public

Photo : YONHAP News

Three hiking trails located around the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) near the border of North Korea are set to open to the public later this month.The government announced the plan on Wednesday during a joint briefing of five ministries including the Ministries of the Interior and Safety, Culture, Sports and Tourism and Unification.The trails, tentatively called the DMZ Peace Trails, will connect the inter-Korean border areas of Goseong, Cheorwon and Paju.The first stretch to open will be the southern area of the general outpost in Goseong.