KCTU Members Taken to Police Station After Failed Attempt to Enter Parliament

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) were taken to the police station after they attempted to enter the National Assembly on Wednesday.According to police at Yeongdeungpo District, KCTU Chairman Kim Myung-hwan and other key members penetrated police line and attempted to head towards the National Assembly’s Environment and Labor Committee at around 10:45 a.m.According to the KCTU, Wednesday marked the first time its incumbent chief was taken to the police station while staging a rally. It added that along with Kim, 16 other top members were taken in.This came as some 200 KCTU members were rallying in front of the National Assembly to protest planned labor reforms.Some protesters clashed with police as some of them sought to make their way onto the premises of the National Assembly.