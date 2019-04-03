S. Korean Military Expresses Regret Over Jeju Uprising For First Time

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: April third marks the 71st anniversary of the Jeju Uprising, which is estimated to have claimed the lives of as many as 30-thousand people and left thousands more missing in a government-civilian clash over a period of seven-and-a-half years. For the first time, South Korea's military expressed regret over the government-led crackdown.Choi You Sun has this report.Report: South Korea's Defense Ministry on Wednesday expressed deep regret and condolences to the people of Jeju Island, who suffered during a government-led crackdown between 1947 and 1954.Although former President Roh Moo-hyun apologized for the bloody government-civilian clash in 2003, it's the first time that the country's military has expressed regret over the incident.The military had previously described the incident as an "armed revolt" which the government at the time quashed through the mobilization of military and police forces.The government's fact-finding report estimates up to 30-thousand residents of Jeju Island were killed and that nearly three-thousand-600 people went missing during the crackdown, which came from Korea's ideological division following its liberation from Japanese colonial rule.National Police Agency Commissioner General Min Gab-ryong also expressed his condolences to the victims and their families at a civilian-led commemorative ceremony in downtown Seoul.Min, who is the first police chief to attend a commemorative ceremony for the Jeju Uprising, said the police will look back on its history and become a force for democracy, human rights and the welfare of the people.During the government's formal ceremony on Jeju, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon promised that the Moon Jae-in administration will continue to search for the truth behind the incident and restore the honor of Jeju residents until they are content.He said the government will excavate the remains of those who lost their lives, confirm the identities of missing people and expand support for survivors and families of the deceased.President Moon, who attended last year's ceremony and was the first South Korean president in 12 years to do so, posted a message on social media saying that completely resolving issues from the incident is the way to achieve national unity.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.