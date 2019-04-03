Menu Content

ADB Lowers 2019 Growth Forecast for S. Korea to 2.5%

Write: 2019-04-03 15:30:57Update: 2019-04-03 15:44:38

Photo : YONHAP News

The Asian Development Bank(ADB) lowered its growth forecast for South Korea this year by a tenth of a percentage point to two-point-five percent. 

It was the third downgrade in six months after estimates in September that projected the South Korean economy will grow two-point-eight percent, followed by a two-point-six percent projection in December. 

In an annual economic outlook for the region released on Wednesday, the bank expected two-point-five percent growth next year. 

The ADB also lowered its growth forecast for the 45 nations in the Asian region for this year by point-one percentage point to five-point-seven percent. It cited a slowdown in major economies in the U.S. and Europe and increasing trade tensions as the reasons for the deduction.
