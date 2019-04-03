Opposition Parties Defiant Over Moon's Request for Confirmation Hearing Reports

Photo : YONHAP News

Opposition parties were defiant on Wednesday over the presidential office's request that the National Assembly adopt confirmation hearing reports for three Cabinet minister nominees.The request comes after the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) refused to approve nominees for ministers of unification and small and medium-sized enterprises over their political views and ethical lapses.LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won accused the presidential office of rejecting political compromise and disregarding parliament.She questioned whether her party can cooperate with the Moon Jae-in administration in the future, suggesting the LKP may also refuse to give consent for interior minister nominee Chin Young.Na called for senior presidential civil affairs secretary Cho Kuk to step down, citing his lax personnel verification and failure to establish discipline.Minor opposition Bareunmirae Party floor leader Kim Kwan-young also called for Cho's resignation, saying a junior employee at a company could have done a better job of verifying the nominees.This came as Moon is expected to push ahead with the appointments of three nominees after he appointed new fisheries and culture ministers Tuesday evening.