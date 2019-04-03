Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Up 1.20%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose 26-point-09 points, or one-point-20 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-203-point-27.



It's the first time the index closed above two-thousand-200 points since February 27th.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining nine-point-73 points, or one-point-32 percent, to close at 749-point-30.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-134-point-three won.