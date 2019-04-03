Cherry Blossoms in Seoul Begin to Bloom

Cherry blossoms have begun to bloom in Seoul.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the blooming of the spring flowers in the capital city on Wednesday came a week earlier than the average of the past years but a day later than last year.The blooming of cherry blossoms is officially declared when a randomly chosen branch of a cherry tree at the KMA station in Seoul’s Jongno District is observed with three or more flowers.However, the weather agency said the flowers have yet to bloom in Yeouido, which has one of the largest cherry blossom clusters in Seoul.