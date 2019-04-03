S. Korea to Open Demilitarized Zone Trekking Trails

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea will open a series of hiking trails leading to the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ), the heavily-fortified border that separates the two Koreas. The move comes as part of ongoing efforts to reduce inter-Korean tensions, and precedes government plans to establish a peace park in the border region.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The South Korean government will establish three public hiking trails adjacent to the demilitarized zone(DMZ) beginning this month.The interior, tourism, unification, environment and defense ministries on Wednesday held a joint news conference to announce the plan.[Sound bite: Kim Hyun-ki - bureau chief, Ministry of the Interior and Safety (Korean)]"The opening of the trails demonstrate the reduced military tensions on the Korean Peninsula following the September 19th military accord [of the inter-Korean summit last year].""Visitors will be thoroughly protected by our military under tight safety guarantees."The move comes as both South and North Korea have taken measures to reduce tensions at the heavily fortified 250-kilometer long, four-kilometer wide buffer zone that separates the two countries.Following the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang last year, the two sides removed some 20 DMZ guard posts.The trekking paths, tentatively called the "DMZ Peace Trails," are located in the inter-Korean border areas of Goseong, Cheorwon and Paju in South Korea.Both the central Cheorwon trail and the western Paju trail will include sections that lead into the demilitarized zone.[Sound bite: Kim Hyun-ki - bureau chief, Ministry of the Interior and Safety (Korean)]"For ecological and environmental [protection], any artificial development will be minimized by using existing roads and fences."We are also seeking to devise plans to minimize disturbances to wild animal mobility and prevent the entry of foreign [animal] species into the area. We will also regularly monitor ecological impacts through the establishment of an unmanned survey system."The eastern Goseong trail will be the first to open in late April as a pilot project, with the other two scheduled to open later this year. The trails are expected to be part of a government plan to build a peace park inside the DMZ.Despite the reduced border tension, some 200 South and North Korean military guard posts remain in operation in the area, and visitors to the DMZ Peace Trails will be guarded by South Korean soldiers. The South Korean defense ministry said it is coordinating with the UN Command overseeing the Korean War armistice to ensure the safety of all visitors.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.