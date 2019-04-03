Moon Vows to Reveal Truth of 4.3 Jeju Uprising

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has vowed to help reveal the truth behind the April third incident as the nation marked the 71st anniversary of the bloody uprising that broke out on Jeju Island in 1948.Moon said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he feels ashamed to enjoy the spring sunshine given the lingering trauma for victims of the historical tragedy.He said a complete resolution of the incident will lead to the overcoming of ideological conflicts and national unity. The president also expressed his respect for the residents of Jeju for their strong will to move towards peace, promising more state support to heal their wounds.Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon attended an event in Jeju during the day to commemorate the April third incident. As many as 30-thousand people was estimated to have died during the government’s crackdown on the uprising.