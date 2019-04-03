Assembly Begins to Commemorate Centennial of Provisional Gov't's Parliament

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has begun to hold various events to commemorate the centennial of the Korean provisional government's parliament in China during Japanese colonial rule.A special exhibition kicked off at the parliament’s memorial hall on Wednesday, displaying records kept at its archive of the government-in-exile in Shanghai.A promotional pavilion to showcase related video materials and documents and provide cultural experiences will also be set up along the Yunjungno street around the Assembly building from Friday.The parliament will also be open to the public for two days starting on Saturday where visitors can enjoy various performances and events.An official commemoration ceremony will be held at the parliament’s library next Wednesday, with around 500 participants, including leaders of the parliamentary, administrative, and judiciary branches.