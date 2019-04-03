Around 7,600 New Businesses Created in February

Photo : KBS News

More than seven-thousand-500 new businesses were created nationwide in February.According to the Ministry of SMEs and Startups on Wednesday, the number of private entities established in February stood at seven-thousand-629, up two percent from the same month last year.The modest growth was led by manufacturing and real estate businesses, with the number of manufacturers growing by ten-point-eight percent. It's the second consecutive month of on-year growth for the sector.Twenty-point-six percent of new businesses established last month were retailers or wholesalers, followed by manufacturers at 18-point-two percent and real estate agencies at 12-point-six percent.