S. Korean Defense Minister Ensures No Downsizing of USFK

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo has ensured there will be no reduction of U.S. troops in South Korea.Meeting with reporters during his visit to Joint Base Meyer in Arlington, Virginia on Tuesday, the minister addressed speculations of a possible downsizing of U.S. Forces Korea triggered by ongoing upgrades of South Korea's military weapons system.He said the augmentation of the forces is to further enhance the South Korean military's capacity.Regarding a recent decision by Seoul and Washington to downscale their joint military exercises, Jeong said the drills were readjusted and conducted in a more efficient manner than before and involved advanced weaponry.He stressed the allies’ joint defense posture is solid and stronger than ever.When asked about North Korea’s moves to restore its missile launching pad in Dongchang-ri, Jeong said it is too early to judge the North’s intentions, adding Seoul and Washington are closely monitoring the North’s related moves.In regards to the ongoing U.S. transfer of Wartime Operational Control to South Korea, he said there has been a lot of developments on South Korea's part, stressing Seoul’s leading role in national defense.The minister said there are no opinion gaps between the two countries and their alliance will remain even after the transfer.