Japanese Plaintiff Delays Defamation Hearing with No-Show

A South Korean court has postponed a trial for a Japanese indicted for defaming the Korean victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery after the accused refused to show up for court.The Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday said it will adjourn the hearing on the defamation suit against Nobuyuki Suzuki to March 25th of next year.Pointing to the government's earlier request for Tokyo’s help in extraditing Suzuki, the court said it will wait for the result while continuing its attempts to summon him.Suzuki was indicted on the charge in February 2013 but has refused all 16 requests to attend a trial at the South Korean court.He is accused of tying a wooden stake stating Japan's territorial claim over Korea's Dokdo islets to a bronze statue outside the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, which was installed to remember the victims of Japan’s wartime sexual enslavement.The South Korean Justice Ministry officially called on Japan to hand him over in September of last year. The Japanese government has been delaying an answer, saying it is under review.