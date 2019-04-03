Gov't to Strengthen Public Education on Economy, Finance

Photo : KBS News

The government has decided to strengthen public education on economy and finance.According to the Economy and Finance Ministry, the sixth economic education management committee was held on Wednesday to discuss the direction and action plans regarding economic education for this year.The participants decided to expand custom-tailored economic education in and outside schools that can help people develop financial sense and make reasonable decisions in economic activities.A certificate system will also be introduced to ensure the quality of economic education instructors while more online content is developed. An online learning system will also be launched this year.As part of promotional efforts, the government will also award institutions that successfully operate economic education programs.