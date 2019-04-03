Ex-UN Chief Assesses China's Fine Dust Measures

Photo : YONHAP News

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon says China is succeeding in its efforts to improve its air quality.Ban, who heads a new South Korean government organization on fine dust, gave his assessment on Wednesday after returning from a trip to China, a country blamed for much of the fine dust problems in South Korea.During his three-day visit, Ban met with top Chinese leaders to discuss fine dust-related issues, including President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and Ecology and Environment Minister Li Ganjie.President Xi was known to have emphasized China’s efforts based on data that showed fine dust levels in his country had dropped by 51 to 90 percent compared to figures from 2013.Ban said he could feel China was making more intensive efforts than South Korea on air quality issues and urged the South Korean public to cooperate with their government's initiatives.