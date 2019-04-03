S. Korean Traveler Goes Missing in Saipan

Photo : KBS News

A South Korean man has gone missing in the Pacific Island of Saipan.According to an official of Seoul’s Foreign Ministry, the man in his 40s was traveling around the U.S. territory in the western Pacific. The last contact from him was in February. Local police are looking into the incident.The official said a South Korean consul was sent to look into the situation and call on authorities to thoroughly investigate the case.South Korean authorities are also trying to find his whereabouts by providing local police with his personal information, including his credit card usage, and notifying South Korean residents on the island about his disappearance.It was known he was traveling alone. A vehicle he rented was found nearby his hotel.