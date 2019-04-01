Main Opposition, Minor Opposition Parties Win One Seat Apiece in By-elections

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) and the minor opposition Justice Party each won one parliamentary seat in Wednesday's by-elections.The elections were held to pick two lawmakers and three local councilors in three provinces, including South Gyeongsang Province.Yeo Young-guk of the Justice Party won in the Changwon-Seongsan district after the minor party and the ruling Democratic Party merged their candidates last week.According to the National Election Commission, Yeo secured 45-point-75 percent of the votes, beating Kang Ki-youn of the LKP by a narrow margin of 504 votes.Jeong Jeom-sig of the LKP garnered 59-point-47 percent of the votes to secure the seat in the Tongyeong-Goseong district.