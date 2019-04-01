Parties Issue Responses after Wednesday's By-elections

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have issued their responses regarding the results of Wednesday's by-elections, in which the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and the minor Justice Party each secured one parliamentary seat.Yeo Young-guk of the Justice Party won in the Changwon-Seongsan district after the minor party and the ruling Democratic Party(DP) merged their candidates last week, while Jeong Jeom-sig of the LKP secured the seat in the Tongyeong-Goseong district. Both districts are in South Gyeongsang Province.In a statement following the election results, DP Chairman Lee Hae-chan called Yeo's win in Changwon a joint victory for the ruling and Justice party and vowed their best efforts to revitalize the economy and stabilize people's livelihoods.LKP Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn said his party secured an overwhelming victory in Tongyeong and lost by a narrow margin in Changwon, adding the people delivered a stern judgment of the Moon Jae-in government through the elections.Justice Party Chairwoman Lee Jeong-mi thanked the people for supporting her party in the elections, vowing to play an active role in parliament to promote reforms that will improve people's lives.