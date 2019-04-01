S. Korean Mobile Carriers Launch World's First 5G Network Services

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's three major mobile carriers commercially launched the world's first full-fledged fifth-generation(5G) network services.According to industry insiders, SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus opened 5G mobile services for their first customers at 11 p.m. on Wednesday.The three telecom firms will recruit new subscribers from Thursday with Samsung Electronics' new 5G-enabled Galaxy S10 smartphone.A source said the firms originally planned to start their 5G services on Friday, but that they decided to move up the services following reports that U.S. mobile carrier Verizon may start its own 5G services on Thursday.