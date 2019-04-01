US JCS Chief: S. Korea, US Affirm Confidence in Readiness

Photo : YONHAP News

A top U.S. military official said on Tuesday that South Korea and the United States affirmed their confidence in maintaining troop readiness following the recent reorganization of their combined military exercises.According to the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) on Wednesday, JCS Chairman General Joseph Dunford made the remark to reporters after meeting with former South Korean JCS chief and current Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo.Dunford said the two allies affirmed they are comfortable with the exercises they have scheduled in the coming months, and are confident that they can maintain the appropriate level of readiness.During a ceremony in Virginia on Tuesday, the general conferred the Legion of Merit to Jeong for his contributions towards strengthening the bilateral alliance during his tenure as the Korean JCS chief.