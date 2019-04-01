S. Korea's Goods Account Surplus Falls to Near 5-Year Low in February

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's current account surplus increased in February from a month earlier, but the goods account surplus fell to a nearly five-year low amid slow exports.According to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea on Thursday, the country's current account surplus came to three-point-six billion dollars in February, a rise from a nine-month low of two-point-eight billion dollars in January.The country posted a current account surplus for 82 straight months since May of 2012.The goods account surplus came to five-point-48 billion dollars in February, the lowest since July of 2014, due to a sharp drop of over ten percent in exports amid slowing demand for semiconductors and petrochemical goods.