Former USFK Chief Calls for N. Korean Economic Development Fund

Photo : YONHAP News

Vincent Brooks, the former commander of U.S. Forces Korea, called for the establishment of an international North Korean economic development fund to facilitate the North's denuclearization.Brooks made the proposal on Wednesday during the "Next Steps on the Korean Peninsula" forum at the Korea Society in New YorkThe former USFK chief stressed that in order to induce the North's denuclearization, the world needs to present a specific and concrete blueprint for the North's economic development while maintaining UN Security Council sanctions.Brooks said economic development plans should be presented first and that the actual implementation of the plans should come after the North's denuclearization.He added that resuming operations at the Gaeseong Industrial Complex and tours to the North's Mount Geumgang are issues between the two Koreas and different from international issues related to the North's development.