Pompeo Meets IAEA Chief, Affirms US Support of Nonproliferation

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with the chief of the world's nuclear watchdog and reaffirmed U.S. support for nuclear nonproliferation.The U.S. State Department said in a statement that Pompeo met with International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano in Washington on Wednesday,The statement said Pompeo reiterated U.S. support for the work of the IAEA in strengthening nuclear nonproliferation and promoting the peaceful use of nuclear energy, including the IAEA’s critical verification role for Iran.It added that Director General Amano came to Washington from New York, where he briefed the UN Security Council on Strengthening the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty ahead of the 2020 Review Conference.While the statement had no mention of North Korea, Pompeo and the IAEA chief may have discussed the North's denuclearization.During the UN Security Council meeting the previous day, Amano said his agency is ready to send inspectors to North Korea within weeks if Washington and Pyongyang reach an agreement on denuclearization.