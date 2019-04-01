S. Korea's Top Diplomat Meets Saudi Finance Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held talks with the finance minister of Saudi Arabia on ways to enhance cooperation and ties between the two nations.According to the Foreign Ministry, Kang and Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri, the Saudi Arabian minister of economy and planning, held a meeting in Seoul on Wednesday.During the meeting, the two officials agreed to work to arrange a summit of their leaders at an appropriate time.The ministers assessed that the two nations have expanded their cooperation from infrastructure and energy into diverse areas including defense and healthcare since they first established diplomatic relations in 1962.They agreed to actively discuss ways to promote bilateral cooperation at the 19th session of a joint committee to be held in Saudi Arabia in the second half of this year.