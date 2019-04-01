Defense Officials: N. Korea Trying to Use Missile Site Restoration As Leverage

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense units from South Korea and the U.S. believe that North Korea may be restoring its Dongchang-ri missile launch site to bolster its leverage in nuclear negotiations.Rep. Lee Hye-hoon of the Bareunmirae Party, who heads the parliamentary intelligence committee, gave reporters details of a briefing from the South's Defense Intelligence Agency and the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command(CFC) on Wednesday.The two agencies said Pyongyang was rebuilding the Dongchang-ri site even before the second U.S.-North Korea summit on February 28th.While the agencies initially thought Pyongyang was trying to boost the publicity effect of dismantling the launch pad by inviting foreign reporters after a successful summit, they realized the North may be trying to use the restoration of the site as leverage despite the summit collapse.The agencies said it doesn't appear that North Korea has fixed a crane at the launch pad, although it's possible that the site is already in operation.The CFC added it cannot rule out the possibility the North may be preparing to resume its nuclear program along with the restoration.