Parts of S. Korea's Defense Contribution Was Spent Towards US Forces Outside the Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

An opposition lawmaker has revealed that parts of South Korea's contributions over the past five years to station U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula were spent to maintain military equipment for American forces outside the country.Rep. Chun Jung-bae of the Party for Democracy and Peace, who is a member of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee, said on Thursday that the information was included in the Defense Ministry's spending details for Seoul.Chun said a total of 95-point-four billion won was spent to repair equipment for troops outside Korea.The Defense Ministry explained that the money was used to maintain U.S. equipment in Japan that would be dispatched to the peninsula during an emergency, including F-15 fighters and HH-60 helicopters.Chun claimed that such practices goes against the Special Measures Agreement and the South Korea-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement(SOFA), and called for an inspection by the state audit agency.