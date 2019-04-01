Committee Adopts Resolution to Urge Revisions to Japanese School Textbooks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's parliamentary education committee unanimously adopted a resolution on Thursday calling for revisions to Japanese elementary school textbooks that describe South Korea's eastern Dokdo islets as Japanese territory.The resolution accused Tokyo of distorting its history of aggression and seriously threatening Seoul's territorial sovereignty.Stating that Dokdo is historically, geographically and by international law South Korean territory, the resolution urged Tokyo to abandon its false claims.It also called for revisions to Tokyo's teaching guidelines and latest textbook authorization.The resolution comes after Japan's education ministry authorized new elementary school textbooks last month, reflecting the Shinzo Abe administration's intensified claim to Dokdo.