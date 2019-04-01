K-Pop Singer Roy Kim Booked for Distributing Obscene Material

Photo : YONHAP News

Police investigating the sex video case involving K-pop singers Seungri and Jung Joon-young have booked another singer Roy Kim on the charge of distributing obscene material in a mobile chat room.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Thursday, the 25-year-old singer, who is currently studying overseas, was summoned to appear for questioning as soon as possible.Kim is accused of sharing an obscene photo in a KakaoTalk chat room, where fellow singer Jung allegedly distributed intimate videos of women he had secretly filmed.However, investigators don't believe Kim took the photo himself.Jung was arrested last month for sharing sexually explicit videos of women without their knowledge and other members of the chat room including Seungri and K-pop idol Choi Jong-hoon are under police investigation for similar charges.Choi, meanwhile, admitted that he attempted to bribe a police officer when he was caught drunk driving in 2016.