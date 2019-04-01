[Exclusive] Prosecutors Issue Travel Ban for Contractor in Sex Scandal Involving Fmr. Vice Justice Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

A special prosecution team investigating a sexual misconduct and bribery scandal involving former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui has booked and issued a travel ban against a contractor accused of bribing and arranging sexual favors for Kim.Yoon Jung-cheon is suspected of​ giving tens of millions of won and arranging sexual services for Kim, including at a sex party at Yoon's vacation home between 2005 and 2012.After he denied the allegations during the prosecution's probe in 2013 and 2014, Yoon is reported to have admitted to giving Kim the money, but denied that it was a bribe during recent questioning by the prosecution's fact-finding panel.Prosecutors also raided Kim's residence, Yoon's office and the National Police Agency's cyber investigation division on Thursday to secure evidence related to the alleged bribery and possible interference by the presidential office of a probe in 2013.