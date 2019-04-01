Parliamentary Committee Adopts Hearing Report for Interior Minister Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

The parliamentary public administration committee adopted a confirmation hearing report for interior minister nominee Chin Young on Thursday.Chin is the third of President Moon Jae-in's five Cabinet minister nominees to receive parliamentary approval, after the nominees for ministers of culture and fisheries were approved earlier this week.On Sunday, Moon withdrew his nomination for science minister, while the land minister nominee voluntarily resigned amid political wrangling over their ethical lapses.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party had opposed giving consent for Chin due to his alleged real estate speculation, but agreed to adopt his hearing report while stating that he lacks qualifications.