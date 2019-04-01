Police Arrests Granddaughter of Dairy Company Founder Over Drug Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have arrested the granddaughter of the founder of one of South Korea's major dairy product manufacturers on drug charges.The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency took Hwang Ha-na, the granddaughter of Namyang Dairy Products founder Hong Du-yeong into custody on Thursday, from a hospital in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province where she was hospitalized.The police were investigating recent information that Hwang had allegedly used drugs.The information also concerned the Seoul Jongno Police Station referring Hwang to prosecutors in June of 2017 with a recommendation not to indict her regarding charges the 31-year-old used methamphetamine and another drug in September of 2015.In 2017, Hwang was under police investigation over suspicions that she had shared methamphetamine with a third party in September of 2015.Prosecutors cleared her of the charges at the time.