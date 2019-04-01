Police Seek China's Cooperation in Probing Burning Sun Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean police have requested cooperation from Chinese law enforcement in investigating the Burning Sun nightclub scandal involving former Big Bang member Seungri.A police official said on Thursday the request was made to shed light on allegations that the transnational Chinese crime organization, the Triad, had invested laundered money in Burning Sun.The Triad is currently deeply involved in Hong Kong’s cryptocurrency market and is speculated to have used virtual currency-related technologies to spend laundered money.Out of about the two-and-a-half billion won spent on establishing Burning Sun, Seungri is said to have paid some 220 million won while a Taiwanese businesswoman invested one billion won. Some observers had raised the possibility the one billion won was linked to the Triad given that the businesswoman in question was acquainted with the criminal organization.Another police official said that South Korean police have also requested law enforcement in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore to provide any materials that link their criminals groups with South Korea. The official added the police have yet to receive a response to their requests.