Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Up 0.15%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose three-point-26 points, or point-15 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-206-point-53.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining two-point-28 points, or point-30 percent, to close at 751-point-58.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-136-point-three won.