PM Lee Vows to Improve Lives of Island Residents

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has promised greater government support for Korea's islands and the communities that live there.Speaking at an event marking the opening of Cheonsa Bridge in Sinan County, South Jeolla Province on Thursday, the prime minister said the Moon Jae-in administration acknowledges the value of Korea's islands. He called them national assets and treasures of South Jeolla.Lee said that with the opening of the new bridge, access to Sinan County has drastically improved.He said the county has secured a solid foundation for new development and opportunities to make local residents' lives more convenient.The cable-stayed bridge connecting two islands in Sinan is over seven kilometers long and is the fourth largest sea bridge in South Korea. The bridge's tallest support tower is 195 meters high.The name Cheonsa means one-thousand-four in Korean, and refers to the one-thousand-four islands that comprise Sinan County.