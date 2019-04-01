More Wartime Forced Labor Victims Sue Japanese Firms

Photo : YONHAP News

More South Korean victims of Japanese wartime forced labor and their surviving family members have filed a suit against the firms that profited from them.Civic groups, the Lawyers for a Democratic Society and the Center for Historical Truth and Justice, filed the compensation lawsuit on behalf of the victims with the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday.The fresh case against four Japanese firms was filed by a total of 31 plaintiffs that include four victims and the families of six deceased victims. The case is the first to be filed since the Supreme Court ruled in favor of other wartime victims late last year.They are asking for reparations of up to 100 million won per victim.The Japanese firms include Nippon Steel, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Nippon Coke & Engineering Company. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation has recently changed its name to Nippon Steel Corporation.Nippon Coke, the latest addition on the list, is known to have forcibly recruited Koreans to work at the Miike Coal Mine without pay during the colonial period.The Lawyers for a Democratic Society said they will continue to file suits against additional Japanese firms responsible for wartime forced labor.