IMF: S. Korea Hit Hardest by Global Trade Protectionism

Photo : KBS News

The International Monetary Fund(IMF) says growing trade protectionism across the world is taking a bigger toll on South Korea than many other advanced economies.The organization made the assessment in its annual World Economic Outlook released on Wednesday.The report also showed that economies around the world are increasingly affected by changes in tariffs and other barriers to trade, using data that stretches back to 1995.Among nine major manufacturing economies used to compare the impacts of an increase in manufacturing tariffs, South Korea posted the biggest decline in gross domestic product at zero-point-65 percent.Germany came in second at zero-point-48 percent, followed by Japan at zero-point-33 percent and China at zero-point-27 percent.