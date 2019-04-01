Canada Exempts S. Korean Steel Products from Safeguard Measures

Photo : YONHAP News

Canada has decided to exempt South Korea from safeguard measures against steel imports.According to the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the Canadian International Trade Tribunal(CITT) revealed its decision on Wednesday, noting South Korean products are not significantly detrimental to the Canadian steel industry.The decision came five months after Canada made a provisional decision to impose emergency import restrictions on seven South Korean steel products.In Wednesday’s proposal, CITT said five of the seven goods do not meet the requirements for safeguard actions. However, it proposed safeguards against the other two South Korean products, including stainless steel wire.The South Korean ministry said the two products are exempt from safeguards under the terms of the South Korea-Canada free trade agreement.